Morris Named Acting Douglas Co. Sheriff

The Douglas County Commissioners have appointed Undersheriff Kevin Morris as acting Douglas County Sheriff following Harvey Gjesdal’s retirement on June 30th. Gjesdal served over 11 years as Sheriff but chose not to complete the remainder of his third term. Undersheriff Morris was appointed acting Sheriff on July 1st pending the appointment of a Sheriff by the County Commissioners who will serve the remainder of Gjesdal’s unexpired term through 2018.

As required by state law, the Douglas County Republican Central Committee nominates candidates for the appointment to the Commissioners. The Republican Central Committee held interviews with interested persons on June 23rd. The Douglas County Commissioners are expected to make a selection from those nominees to fill the remainder of Gjesdal’s term on Monday, July 9th at 9:00am.