Moses Lake Arrest One Person, Look for Public’s Help on Second

A 27-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Moses Lake Police stopped Giovanni Powell early Friday morning for a traffic violation when the officer saw the butt of a pistol under the seat. A subsequent search of the car found pistol and heroin. Moses Lake Police are also looking for the passenger 19-year-old Kayla Irizarry who was released from the scene but is now wanted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.