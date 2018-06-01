Moses Lake Has Much Quieter Memorial Day Weekend

The Grant County Sheriffs Office says Memorial Day at Moses Lake was pretty calm this year. They estimate that 6,500 people attended the popular destination for the long weekend. There were 26 alcohol violations and seven yellow zone violations and three folks without a helmet. Other than that there was just an infraction here or there. According to the GCSO Facebook page it was a much safer weekend at the dunes than previous years have been.

Full Stats:

Estimated attendance Fri-Mon: 6,500

**Citation for ORV on roadway: 1

**Citation for no helmet: 3

**Citation for alcohol violation: 26

**Citation for Yellow Zone violations: 7

**Citation for children under age 16 operating ORV w/out adult supervision: 2

**Citation for beach sign (vehicle close to shoreline) violation: 1

**Citation for registration violation: 1

**Minor injury collision: 2

**Disturbance: 2

**Lost person (found safe): 1