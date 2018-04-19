Moses Lake High School to join Columbine Anniversary school walkouts

Friday is the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School that claimed the lives of 12 students and one teacher. A national school walkout is scheduled for tomorrow that could involve more than 2,500 schools. According to the event’s website, around 75 schools in Washington will be participating in the walkout, including Moses Lake High School.

Moses Lake experienced the horror of a school shooting just a few years prior to the Columbine tragedy on February 2, 1996, when 14 year old Barry Loukaitis killed his algebra teacher and two students at Frontier Middle School.

The April 20th walkout is scheduled to happen at 10:00 a.m. local time when students will observe a moment of silence for the Columbine victims. There may also be speeches or other kinds of rallies at each participating school.

Jason E. Glass, the Superintendent with Jeffco Public Schools and Columbine High School has asked Columbine students to participate in a day of service rather than join the National School Walkout on April 20th. Columbine students participated in the March 14 #Enough National School Walkout.