Moses Lake K9 Officer Gets Bullet and Stab Protective Vest

Photo: Moses Lake Police Department

Posted By: Kevin Rounce October 22, 2018

The Moses Lake Police Department announced Monday that one of their K9 officers, Chief, will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Shana Greene of Newcastle, WA and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always.”

 

Here’s the full Moses Lake Police Department Facebook post:

