Moses Lake landowners fined by Dept. of Ecology

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The state of Washington is fining some landowners near Moses Lake $618,000 for illegally pumping more than 500 million gallons from the declining Odessa aquifer.

The state Department of Ecology in June issued cease and desist orders requiring the landowners to stop pumping groundwater on more than 500 acres of crops. But the landowners continued to pump water for 3 and 1/2 months.

Ecology fined landowners Michael Schmidt, Randy Kiesz and Michele Kiesz and their lessee, Ron Fode $412,000 for illegally irrigating 400 acres of alfalfa and potatoes. Ron Fode was also fined $206,000 for illegally irrigating 130 acres of timothy hay on land he owned. Penalties can be appealed within 30 days.

The Odessa aquifer has been declining since 1980. The agency says groundwater has dropped more than 200 feet. The Legislature in 2004 prohibited using water from the Odessa aquifer for irrigation when water from the Columbia River is available.

“These landowners willfully ignored the law and tapped into a vulnerable aquifer without a legal right to do so,” said Mary Verner, Ecology’s Water Resources program manager. “This isn’t fair to other irrigators who follow the law or to local communities and rural landowners who depend on this groundwater for their drinking water.”

The Ecology Department says the estimated value of crops grown on the illegally irrigated lands is more than $1 million.