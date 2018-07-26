Moses Lake Man Killed in Crash

A 28-year-old Moses Lake man was killed and another man was injured Wednesday in crash north of Moses Lake.

The victim, Mitchell Franz was the passenger in a 2004 Nissan 300X being driven by 29-year-old Justin Derricott of Moses Lake. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Deputies believe Derricott was driving westbound on Road 9-Northeast at a high rate of speed when the vehicle came to the end of the paved road, struck an embankment and rolled. The crash was about one-half mile west of Road K-Northeast and was reported just before 5 p.m.

Franz died at the scene. Derricott was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.

Speed and alcohol contributed to this collision. Charges against Derricott are pending.