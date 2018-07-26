A 28-year-old Moses Lake man was killed and another man was injured Wednesday in crash north of Moses Lake.
The victim, Mitchell Franz was the passenger in a 2004 Nissan 300X being driven by 29-year-old Justin Derricott of Moses Lake. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Deputies believe Derricott was driving westbound on Road 9-Northeast at a high rate of speed when the vehicle came to the end of the paved road, struck an embankment and rolled. The crash was about one-half mile west of Road K-Northeast and was reported just before 5 p.m.
Franz died at the scene. Derricott was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.
Speed and alcohol contributed to this collision. Charges against Derricott are pending.
Be the first to comment on "Moses Lake Man Killed in Crash"