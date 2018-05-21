Moses Lake PD Arrest 19-Year-Old Troller

A 19-year-old Moses Lake woman who had been released from a traffic stop is back in custody after trolling police. Kayla Irizzary was the passenger in a vehicle last week that was pulled over for a traffic violation and was released from the scene with no probable cause to detain her. A subsequent search of the car found her purse with a gun. As a felon, she is not permitted to possess a gun. Police couldn’t locate her after the search and posted on Facebook that they were looking for her. She responded to the post, mocking police. Subsequent social media communication using an undercover account arranged a meeting with Irizzary where she was arrested.