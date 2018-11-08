Moses Lake Police Department Participating in No-Shave November

The Moses Lake Police Department is participating in No-Shave November to raise money for the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation. They say for a $100 donation, officers are able to sport a “beard” for the month. Last year, the Department raised over $2,300 for the Foundation. If you are interested in supporting the cause, you can drop off donations at the police department, or you can contact the Cancer Foundation directly. The Department does have a sense of humor about the event though noting they waited a week to announce to allow some of the fresh-faced officers a head start noting that some might not be able to truly grow a beard.