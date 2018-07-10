Moses Lake Police Get Grant to Buy SIDNE Vehicle

A $10,000 grant from State Farm has allowed the Moses Lake Police Department to purchase a Simulated Impaired DriviNg Experience, or SIDNE vehicle. Chief Kevin Fuhr says the vehicle allows the driver to feel the effects of impairment in a controlled environment.

“Our hope is to be able to purchase this vehicle and get it up and running this summer for some of our community events so that we can take it and show kids the effects of driving while impaired and also driving while distracted either on a phone or through some other distraction.”

Fuhr said there were given $5,000 last year, but the vehicles cost around $13,000 so the grant this year will complete the needed funding to buy the vehicle.

“We’ve had a SIDNE vehicle in this region for a number of years through the Othello Police Department. That vehicle has been used extensively and unfortunately due to use has had some significant mechanical issues. It has been repaired numerous times but unfortunately at this point it’s not fixable.”

Local State Farm agent Kim Janke says “State Farm is a strong proponent of teen driver safety. We support national efforts that help reduce auto crashes. I love knowing that lives will be saved here in Grant and Adams Counties because our local police department and State Farm are working together to educate our teens and young drivers.”