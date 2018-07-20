Moses Lake Police K9 Chief Getting Body Armor

Moses Lake Police Department’s K9 Chief is going to get some additional protection in the form of a bullet and stab protective vest. The gift comes as a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Chief’s vest is sponsored by Shana Greene of Newcastle, WA. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.