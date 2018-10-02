Moses Lake Police Urge Caution Around City Parks

Moses Lake Police say they are seeing a spike in homeless camps after a 9th Circuit Court ruling that prohibits cities from criminalizing camping or sleeping in open public spaces or sidewalks if there is no shelters in the city. Since the city doesn’t offer a shelter, Chief Kevin Fuhr says they are unable to act on the city’s curfew in parks. They are still handling any criminal issues including littering, vandalism and other actions. According to Fuhr, the city is looking at options to stay in compliance with the Court’s decision while at the same time keeping our parks safe for citizens to use.

