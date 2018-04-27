Moses Lake Sand Dunes Restricting Vehicles

Changes at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes will now make it illegal to drive vehicles down to the lake shoreline. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says this will create a safe distance for families and children to use the shoreline without the risk of being struck by vehicles or ATVs. The hope is that this will reduce accidents and injuries at the popular summer destination. Signs have been placed in the area to notify everyone of the new rules.
