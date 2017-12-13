latest News

Moses Lake School Board Electing New President

Posted By: Kevin Rounce December 13, 2017

After they welcome in the new board members, the Moses Lake School Board will elect a new president and vice president for 2018 at their scheduled meeting tomorrow. It’s all part of the agenda for their meeting which takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the Moses Lake School District Board Room. The Board will also select a legislative representative along with considering trip requests by the High School’s chamber choir and boys basketball team.

