Moses Lake wreck started with Sheriff’s Deputy failure to stop

The State Patrol says a four vehicle accident Monday morning on state Route 17 near Moses Lake happened when a Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy failed to stop and his patrol SUV rear-ended one of several vehicles stopped for traffic control in a construction zone. The impact initiated a chain reaction collision.

The State Patrol report indicated the investigation into the cause continues and charges against Deputy Darik Gregg are pending. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office declined comment until the investigation is complete.

The 43 year old Deputy was treated and released for a non-life threatening injury. Occupants of the other vehicles were treated at the scene.