Moses Lake’s Mel Olson Dies in Bike Accident

From a GCSO Press Release – Grant County Deputies, Grant County Fire District 5 and AMR were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle versus bicycle crash inside the Harvest Manor Estates on Airway Drive.

Robert “Mel” Olson, 89, of Moses Lake was riding his bicycle inside the trailer park. While riding down the road between the first and second row of trailers, he approached the intersection of the road to the third entrance.

Mario Fernandez Hinojos, 46, of Moses Lake was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado toward Airway Drive from inside the park. Robert and Mario entered the intersection at about the same time and they did not see each other. The Chevrolet struck the bicycle and Robert was thrown from the bicycle. Robert sustained a serious head injury and was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake where he passed away late Tuesday afternoon.

Alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the collision. Robert was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the collision. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit is investigation the collision. There are no charges at this time.

Olson was perhaps best known for being the voice of the Moses Lake Chiefs calling plays for football, basketball and wrestling.