Most issues passing in Special Election

Preliminary results from Tuesday’s special election are in and Cashmere voters so far are approving both the school district’s maintenance and operations levy and bond request with over 70% voting yes on both issues. Levies in Entiat, Orondo, Waterville, Palisades, Coulee Hartline, Royal, Okanogan had comfortable margins but in Omak, the levy received just 50.1% approval so far. The bond to build a new middle school in Omak looks like it may fail to pass with less than 46 percent yes votes as of Tuesday’s preliminary result.

Hospital district levies for the Waterville Ambulance (81%) and Quincy Medical Center (67%) along with the transportation improvements in Grand Coulee (74%) are all currently passing.

Levy issues on the ballot will require a simple majority for passage but the construction bond issues must a 60% approval for passage and validation requirement of at least 40% turnout from the general election last fall.

The next update is on Friday, February 16th

