Motorcade and Funeral Procession Set for Sgt Leandro Jasso

Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff Deputies will escort the procession to funeral services and the Celebration of Life for Sgt. Leandro Jasso on Sunday, Dec. 9th.

The procession will depart Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee at 9:30 a.m., travel north up the Sunset Highway to Highway 2, then east to Leavenworth. Motorists can expect delays while the procession is underway.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says if the public would like to show their respect to Sergeant Jasso and his family, the recommended viewing areas are Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee and along Highway 2 from Riverbend Drive to the Chumstick Hwy in Leavenworth. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Cascade High School.

Sgt Leandro Jasso was a 2012 graduate of Cascade High School. Jasso was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Sgt Jasso died Nov. 25th in the Nimruz Province of Afghanistan.

The funeral procession is being managed by local law enforcement and fire agencies from Chelan and Douglas Counties.