Motorhome Accident Claims Two Lives

A 61-year-old Snohomish woman and a 6-year-old child perished in an accident just outside of Ellensburg as they traveled home from the Labor Day weekend Monday. Another adult and two children were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol says the family was traveling along I-90 when the motorhome they were in blew a tire and the driver lost control. The vehicle swerved into the guardrail and then into the median and down into a creek that passes below the interstate.