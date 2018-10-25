Motorhome Fire Blocks Traffic Near Orondo

Traffic was blocked on Hwy 97 for a motor home fire, about eight miles north of Orondo. Trooper John Bryant said the driver told firefighters the motorhome had a full propane and there were rifles with ammunition possibly in the RV. Firefighters and the State Troopers on scene decided to halt traffic out of safety concerns.

The fire was reported at 11:45am near MP 222 about 8 miles north of Orondo. Traffic was delayed for about 45 minutes and then reopened to one-lane alternating traffic by 1pm.