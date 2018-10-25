Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens Amongst Five Most Dangerous Volcanoes

In the new U.S. Geological Survey volcano threat assessment, two mountains in Washington found their way in the top five. Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier were second and third on the list of the most dangerous volcanoes in the U.S. both in the very high threat category. Mount Baker and Glacier Peak were also listed in the very high threat category. The volcanoes are listed as very high threats because of what’s happening inside the mountains and their proximity to populous areas. The most dangerous volcano according to the USGS is Kiluaea in Hawaii.