Mountain Home Preserve Closing Temporarily October 23rd

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) will temporarily close its Mountain Home Preserve to the public beginning October 23rd. Thirty acres of CDLT’s 170-acre property on Mountain Home Road above Leavenworth will be thinned to improve its health and resilience to drought, bark beetle attack, and wildfire.

The forest thinning operation will create an open forest composed of larger ponderosa pine and Douglas-firs. Commercial logs and other materials will be transported to mills and slash will be piled to be burned next year. This project is part of the Land Trust’s efforts to improve forest health and help make the forest more sustainable.

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is a local non-profit working to conserve our land, our water, and our way of life. The Land Trust has a 33-year record of working collaboratively with property owners and communities to identify and protect the region’s most important natural landscapes forever. For more information: www.cdlandtrust.org