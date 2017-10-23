latest News

Mud flow closes South Lakeshore Road of Lake Chelan

Debris covered South Lakeshore Road Sunday after early morning slide/photo from Chelan Public Works

Posted By: Dave Bernstein October 23, 2017

Lake Chelan’s South Lakeshore Road remains closed in the area where a landslide occurred on Sunday.   The slide was reported at about 7:15 a.m. after mud and debris filled an emergency basin and covered the roadway below Slide Ridge.  Chelan County Public Works crews have been working since Sunday to reopen the roadway.   The road  isclosed from milepost 8.94 to 9.04 but flaggers are controlling travel through a one-lane detour for local traffic only with up to 20-minute delays.

map from Chelan County Emergency Management

