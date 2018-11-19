Multi-Vehicle Accident Closes SR 26 for Four Hours

State Route 26 was closed for about four hours Saturday at the Othello city limits after there was a multi-car accident, and law enforcement is looking for the driver that caused the incident. Washington State Patrol says a 2004 Acura TL swerved into the opposite lane hit an SUV which then hit another car. The Acura eventually hit a guardrail and came to rest blocking the road. Three people were injured and transported to the hospital while the driver of the Acura fled on foot. They face multiple charges.