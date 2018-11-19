State Route 26 was closed for about four hours Saturday at the Othello city limits after there was a multi-car accident, and law enforcement is looking for the driver that caused the incident. Washington State Patrol says a 2004 Acura TL swerved into the opposite lane hit an SUV which then hit another car. The Acura eventually hit a guardrail and came to rest blocking the road. Three people were injured and transported to the hospital while the driver of the Acura fled on foot. They face multiple charges.
Be the first to comment on "Multi-Vehicle Accident Closes SR 26 for Four Hours"