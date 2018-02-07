Multiple arrests in Adams County Shooting

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the man believed responsible for shooting a 22 year old man near Othello on Saturday.

Juan Omar Gonzalez was arrested this morning, charged in the shooting of Cristobal DeJesus-Camacho. Sheriff Dale Wagner reported DeJesus-Camacho was in stable condition as of Saturday evening.

Deputies served a search warrant Tuesday at a residence in the 600 block of South Saddle Road, near the scene of the shooting and detained several people for questioning. This morning, the Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of four individuals on outstanding warrants and the seizure of several firearms that may have been related to Saturday’s shooting. Our news partner iFiber One News reported the four arrested were Osbaldo Israel Saucedo, 28, Hector Carrillo Gonzalez, 51, Ashley Dawn Younger, 32, and Comaletta Evelyn Monroe, 39.