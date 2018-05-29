Multiple Fires Reported Over Memorial Day Weekend

A 150-acre blaze flared up Saturday in Petrified Canyon in the Palisades area. Burning in grass and brush, the fire was contained on Sunday evening and placed under full control Monday evening. It was one of four wildfires in the Chelan, Douglas or Kittitas Counties but it was by far the biggest. A nearly seven-acre fire kicked up near Boyd Road burning in grass and brush in Chelan threatening area homes. The Washington State Department of Transportation had to close Highway 150 for a time as crews dealt with the fire. Two smaller fire happened in Kittitas County.

In Ephrata, a man trying to burn an American flag blanket started a 5-acre wildfire Sunday … Ephrata firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the fire near Ephrata Airport and, with the assistance of four units from Grant County Fire, were able to contain the fire … “No matter your political views, we think it’s safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good,” Grant County Fire District 13 posted on Facebook. No structures were damaged and Ephrata police are now investigating the incident.