Okanogan County started closing roads yesterday in response to flooding in the area. Loomis-Oroville Road at Toats Coulee Road intersection to Chopaka Road Intersection is closed due to water over the roadway. Also Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. is closed from MP 5 to MP 9 and Three devils Rd. is closed from MP 0 to MP 2. Flooding at various points in the county could be the worst its been in about 40 years.