National Nurses Week Runs Through May 12th

National Nurses Week runs from May 6-12, and folks around the state are honoring Washington’s nearly 57-thousand registered nurses. President of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses Jennifer Doyle explains that nursing is a profession that requires unique skills and dedication. She says nurses often are not given credit for their hours of education and training.

“Nurses have been named the most trusted professionals for the past 17 consecutive years by the Gallup Poll. With that trust comes responsibility. But certainly Nurses Week is important because it educates the public about the nurses’ role in health care.”

Doyle says nurses are truly on the front lines of care, and well positioned to assess and help address chronic health-care problems such as the opioid epidemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses in the Evergreen State earn on average nearly 80-thousand dollars a year, and a recent WalletHub survey ranked the state 3rd on its list of best states for nurses to work.

The American Nurses Association has developed resources to help nurses identify and manage patients battling addiction. Doyle says that includes educating patients on the proper use of medication for pain management, as well as non-drug alternatives.

“For any person undergoing surgery, we’re trying as health care in general, trying to send patients home with less opioid medicine, not to expect that you’re going to go home with two months worth of opioids.”

National Nurses Week concludes on May 12th, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.