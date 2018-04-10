National Work Zone Safety Week

It’s National Work Zone Safety Awareness week and according to Chelan County Public Works, they have crews out on area roadways 90 percent of the year. They also noted that Washington averages nearly 840 work zone injuries each year, a vast majority of which is suffered by motorists, their passengers or pedestrians. The top three causes for accidents in work zones are distracted driving, following too close and excessive speed. The Chelan County Public Works is asking drivers throughout North Central Washington to give those crews a break and be courteous in work zones.