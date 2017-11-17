Navy Admits Involvement In Obscene Skydrawings

Officials at Naval Air Station Whidbey admit that one of their aircraft was involved in a questionable skywriting seen recently over Okanagan County. Some people felt the skydrawing resembled male genitalia and one sent a picture to Spokane’s KREM TV.

The Navy told KREM that the drawing was unacceptable and the crew involved would be held accountable. The Federal Aviation Administration said there were no air safety complaints and it can’t police morality.