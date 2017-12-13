Navy apologizes for obscene skywriting over Okanogan

The Okanogan School District has received a letter of apology from the Commander of U.S. Naval Air Forces for the obscene contrails that were left in the sky November 16th over the Okanogan area.

School Supt. Richard Johnson said the letter form Vice Admiral T. M. Shoemaker apologizes to the students, faculty and parents for the “juvenile and impulsive act” and that the aircrew is being held personally accountable for their actions. Read the full apology letter here

During a training exercise Nov. 16th, a Navy aircraft left a contrail in the shape of male genitalia in the sky.

Johnson said he accepts the Navy’s apology and thanked State Senator Shelly Short and Congressman Dan Newhouse for intervening on behalf of the school district.