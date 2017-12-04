NCEF Awards 93 Grants to North Central Washington Teachers

From a press release: The North Central Education Foundation was thrilled to increase the number of teacher classroom grants that were awarded at the 2017 Teacher Classroom Grant Award reception held at Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. During this eighth year of teacher grant awards, 93 teachers from four counties were presented with grant awards in the categories of literacy, STEM, STEAM, Music/Fine Arts, College Preparation and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Foothills.

Larry MacGuffie, North Central ESD Board Vice-Chair, served as MC for the award presentation and awards were presented by President Ray Allen, along with Board members Bill Baldwin, Joe St. Jean, P.J. DeBenedetti, and Rufus Woods. This year, for the first time, Okanogan County teachers were honored at a remote location via Zoom videoconference, hosted by Foundation Board member Kerrie Combs. Guest speaker, Regional Teacher of the Year Jon Magnus, shared inspirational words of hope with the attendees. Teacher Classroom Grant sponsors Kyla Allen from North Cascades Bank; Erika Orsulak from the Community Foundation of NCW; and Rufus Woods from the Wenatchee World shared their enthusiasm for supporting the Teacher Classroom Grants.

The Foundation is working to make a difference in the future of the children in the North Central ESD region by providing teachers with opportunities to enrich their classroom environments. This is due to the generosity of the North Cascades Bank, Woods Family Music & Arts Fund, Olive Garden/Darden Restaurants, Community Foundation of NCW, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, LASER Science/Pacific Science Center, Clear Risk Solutions, PlanMember Services, and generous board members, ESD staff and community members who also donated to the fund.

North Central ESD Superintendent Michelle Price commented, “It has been inspirational to see the Foundation grow, in just eight short years, from giving out eight teacher grants in our region to giving out 93 grants, including 15 grants adopted by businesses or individuals. We are fortunate to have generous new corporate sponsors with a heart for education and dedicated Foundation Board members who are passionate about the work of the Foundation.”

Teachers receiving the 2017 North Central Education Foundation Teacher Classroom Grants include:

Adopted/Funded

Linda Cashman, Palisades Joe Ells, Wenatchee

Jana Ewing, Bridgeport Marie Goulet, Mansfield

Kathy Kemp, Lake Chelan Sue Poppe, Brewster

Taylor Sweigard, Mountain Sprouts, Cascade Caitlin Walters, Eastmont

Scarlet Wilson, Soap Lake Joan Campbell, Cashmere

Karen Haase, Cascade Tawnya Halliday, Quincy

Tina Nicpan-Brown, Wenatchee Jody Terris, Tonasket

Caitlin Walters, Eastmont

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Foothills

Nika Childers, Wenatchee Robert Garretson, Wenatchee

Tina Nicpan-Brown, Wenatchee Jodee Smith, Wenatchee

Graham Stansberry, Wenatchee Roxana Vanatta, Wenatchee

Renee Wilkens, Wenatchee Deanna Porter, Eastmont

College Preparation (funded by Olive Garden/Darden Restaurants)

Betty Palmer, Wenatchee Valley Tech Center Joyce Block, Wenatchee

Andrea Brixey, Cascade

Literacy

Sheena Moore, Moses Lake Joan Campbell, Cashmere

Heidi Hartnell, Cashmere Ann Snyder, Cashmere

Kathy Addlemar, Eastmont Misty Krohn, Grand Coulee Dam

Shamra Steffler, Grand Coulee Dam Jessica Tufts, Grand Coulee Dam

Lisa Guzman, Nespelem Toby Johnson, Wenatchee

Jeff Williams, Wenatchee Rebecca Swanson/Linda Hightower, Cashmere

Denise Hack, Omak

Music/Fine Arts (funded by Woods House/Family Fund)

Angie McGinnis, Eastmont Elementary Schools Lisa Krause, Sterling Middle School

Matthew Smeller, Eastmont Linda Rise, Nespelem

Lori Pruss, Quincy Ciara Shuttleworth, Soap Lake

Gail Morris, Tonasket Tina Nicpan-Brown, Wenatchee

Rachael Simmons, Wenatchee Trevor Sill, Quincy

Audrey White, Moses Lake Anna Rawson, Okanogan

Tyler Sant, Tonasket Adele Caemmerer, Wenatchee

Jodee Smith, Wenatchee Heidi Flake, Cascade

Matilde Vivanco, Wenatchee

Other

Cynthia Swan, Moses Lake Kelsie Fowkes, Moses Lake

Kayla Helleson, Manson

STEM/STEAM

Becky Buckingham, Bridgeport Taylor Sweigard, Mountain Sprouts, Cascade

Linda Hightower/Rebecca Swanson, Cashmere Caitlin Walters, Eastmont

Don Carroll, Eastmont Dana Cada, Entiat

Leslie Pugh, Quincy Sharon Scellick, Ephrata

Jennifer Polley, Lake Chelan Evan Reister, Lake Chelan

Jessica Bowman, Mansfield Erik Helleson, Manson

Carina Velazquez-Cruz, Moses Lake Brenda Welch, Moses Lake

Pam Haley, Pateros Leticia Baughman, Quincy

Lizabeth Fowler, Quincy Debbie Koehnen, Quincy

Michael Werner, Quincy Sara Hausken, Quincy

Matthew Brewer, Soap Lake Rachel Baldwin, Warden

Katelynn Goddard, Warden Marisa Leavitt, Warden

Kris Daratha, Waterville Jake Bullis, Wenatchee

Terry Gillespie, Wenatchee Aaron Hansen, Wenatchee

Caroline Lake, Wenatchee Michael Lasater, Wenatchee

Lynette Smith, Wenatchee Tracy Walsh, Wenatchee

Ashley-Jo Armstrong, Eastmont Mark Wavra, Eastmont

Jana Sutton, Wenatchee Karen Haase, Cascade