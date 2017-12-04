NCEF Awards 93 Grants to North Central Washington Teachers

From a press release: The North Central Education Foundation was thrilled to increase the number of teacher classroom grants that were awarded at the 2017 Teacher Classroom Grant Award reception held at Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. During this eighth year of teacher grant awards, 93 teachers from four counties were presented with grant awards in the categories of literacy, STEM, STEAM, Music/Fine Arts, College Preparation and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Foothills.
Larry MacGuffie, North Central ESD Board Vice-Chair, served as MC for the award presentation and awards were presented by President Ray Allen, along with Board members Bill Baldwin, Joe St. Jean, P.J. DeBenedetti, and Rufus Woods. This year, for the first time, Okanogan County teachers were honored at a remote location via Zoom videoconference, hosted by Foundation Board member Kerrie Combs. Guest speaker, Regional Teacher of the Year Jon Magnus, shared inspirational words of hope with the attendees. Teacher Classroom Grant sponsors Kyla Allen from North Cascades Bank; Erika Orsulak from the Community Foundation of NCW; and Rufus Woods from the Wenatchee World shared their enthusiasm for supporting the Teacher Classroom Grants.
The Foundation is working to make a difference in the future of the children in the North Central ESD region by providing teachers with opportunities to enrich their classroom environments. This is due to the generosity of the North Cascades Bank, Woods Family Music & Arts Fund, Olive Garden/Darden Restaurants, Community Foundation of NCW, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, LASER Science/Pacific Science Center, Clear Risk Solutions, PlanMember Services, and generous board members, ESD staff and community members who also donated to the fund.
North Central ESD Superintendent Michelle Price commented, “It has been inspirational to see the Foundation grow, in just eight short years, from giving out eight teacher grants in our region to giving out 93 grants, including 15 grants adopted by businesses or individuals. We are fortunate to have generous new corporate sponsors with a heart for education and dedicated Foundation Board members who are passionate about the work of the Foundation.”
Teachers receiving the 2017 North Central Education Foundation Teacher Classroom Grants include:
Adopted/Funded
Linda Cashman, Palisades Joe Ells, Wenatchee
Jana Ewing, Bridgeport Marie Goulet, Mansfield
Kathy Kemp, Lake Chelan Sue Poppe, Brewster
Taylor Sweigard, Mountain Sprouts, Cascade Caitlin Walters, Eastmont
Scarlet Wilson, Soap Lake Joan Campbell, Cashmere
Karen Haase, Cascade Tawnya Halliday, Quincy
Tina Nicpan-Brown, Wenatchee Jody Terris, Tonasket
Caitlin Walters, Eastmont
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Foothills
Nika Childers, Wenatchee Robert Garretson, Wenatchee
Tina Nicpan-Brown, Wenatchee Jodee Smith, Wenatchee
Graham Stansberry, Wenatchee Roxana Vanatta, Wenatchee
Renee Wilkens, Wenatchee Deanna Porter, Eastmont
College Preparation (funded by Olive Garden/Darden Restaurants)
Betty Palmer, Wenatchee Valley Tech Center Joyce Block, Wenatchee
Andrea Brixey, Cascade
Literacy
Sheena Moore, Moses Lake Joan Campbell, Cashmere
Heidi Hartnell, Cashmere Ann Snyder, Cashmere
Kathy Addlemar, Eastmont Misty Krohn, Grand Coulee Dam
Shamra Steffler, Grand Coulee Dam Jessica Tufts, Grand Coulee Dam
Lisa Guzman, Nespelem Toby Johnson, Wenatchee
Jeff Williams, Wenatchee Rebecca Swanson/Linda Hightower, Cashmere
Denise Hack, Omak
Music/Fine Arts (funded by Woods House/Family Fund)
Angie McGinnis, Eastmont Elementary Schools Lisa Krause, Sterling Middle School
Matthew Smeller, Eastmont Linda Rise, Nespelem
Lori Pruss, Quincy Ciara Shuttleworth, Soap Lake
Gail Morris, Tonasket Tina Nicpan-Brown, Wenatchee
Rachael Simmons, Wenatchee Trevor Sill, Quincy
Audrey White, Moses Lake Anna Rawson, Okanogan
Tyler Sant, Tonasket Adele Caemmerer, Wenatchee
Jodee Smith, Wenatchee Heidi Flake, Cascade
Matilde Vivanco, Wenatchee
Other
Cynthia Swan, Moses Lake Kelsie Fowkes, Moses Lake
Kayla Helleson, Manson
STEM/STEAM
Becky Buckingham, Bridgeport Taylor Sweigard, Mountain Sprouts, Cascade
Linda Hightower/Rebecca Swanson, Cashmere Caitlin Walters, Eastmont
Don Carroll, Eastmont Dana Cada, Entiat
Leslie Pugh, Quincy Sharon Scellick, Ephrata
Jennifer Polley, Lake Chelan Evan Reister, Lake Chelan
Jessica Bowman, Mansfield Erik Helleson, Manson
Carina Velazquez-Cruz, Moses Lake Brenda Welch, Moses Lake
Pam Haley, Pateros Leticia Baughman, Quincy
Lizabeth Fowler, Quincy Debbie Koehnen, Quincy
Michael Werner, Quincy Sara Hausken, Quincy
Matthew Brewer, Soap Lake Rachel Baldwin, Warden
Katelynn Goddard, Warden Marisa Leavitt, Warden
Kris Daratha, Waterville Jake Bullis, Wenatchee
Terry Gillespie, Wenatchee Aaron Hansen, Wenatchee
Caroline Lake, Wenatchee Michael Lasater, Wenatchee
Lynette Smith, Wenatchee Tracy Walsh, Wenatchee
Ashley-Jo Armstrong, Eastmont Mark Wavra, Eastmont
Jana Sutton, Wenatchee Karen Haase, Cascade
