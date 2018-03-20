NCESD Superintendent Named Educational Administrator of the Year

North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Price was selected as the Educational Administrator of the Year by the Washington Association of Education Office Professionals.

Dr. Price will be recognized at state association’s annual awards banquet on April 21 in Bellevue. She will also be presented to the National Association of Education Office Professionals for award consideration.

She says her philosophy is to empower teachers.

Dr. Price has served as the NCESD Superintendent since July.