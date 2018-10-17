NCRL Expanding Backpack Checkout Program

Backpacks loaded with everything you need to explore nature are coming to a library near you!

After piloting the backpack program at the Wenatchee and Winthrop public libraries during the summer, North Central Regional Library is now expanding it to include all of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.

The backpacks contain a nature book, binoculars, compass, magnifying glass, trail maps, identification cards, insect catcher, measuring tape, and thermometer, as well as colored pencils to write and draw on a journal template.

“The goal of the nature backpacks is to get our library patrons out the door to explore nature,” said Heather Inczauskis, STEM outreach technician for NCRL. “Our backpacks are filled with tools for learning what nature has to offer. There is so much knowledge to be gained in the natural world around you.”

In addition to Wenatchee and Winthrop, libraries in East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat, Chelan, Ephrata, Coulee City, and Curlew will be receiving backpacks in the next couple of weeks.

While they won’t be available at all 30 NCRL libraries yet, the backpacks can be requested at any of the libraries and sent their for pickup.

In all, more than 50 backpacks can be checked out for up to two weeks at a time. Children under the age of 16 will need to get a permission slip from their parent or guardian before they can take one home.