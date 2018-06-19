Negotiations Between Eastmont School Teachers and District Progressing

The Eastmont School District and their teachers are working through negotiations on a new contract with the state budget finalized. Executive Director of Human Resources Vicki Trainor says talks began two months ago.

“Now we’re at the point where we can take a peak at what money we feel comfortable will be coming to us from the state and then working with the Association to determine what kind of increases we’ll be able to pass along.”

Trainor says they plan to meet three more times before the 4th of July and hopes to get a deal done quickly so teachers can enjoy their summer.

It is not expected to impact next school year. Trainor says that doesn’t, however, mean it’s been easy.

“It’s been a little bit difficult to determine as we’re getting a lot of new state money, but then they’ll be taking away most of our levy money in years two and three so we’re trying to really get a good peak at what that means to Eastmont specifically.”

Trainor says the raises they agree will not decrease with the loss of levy money, so that has to be considered.