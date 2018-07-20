Nena Howell Selected as New Ohme Gardens Director

The Chelan County Commissioners have selected Nena Howell as the new director for Ohme Gardens. Howell says while she wasn’t necessarily looking for a new job, this is a perfect fit.

“I’m a lifetime gardener. Been out there since I was just a little tiny kid, four or five years old. I also have a varied experience in general management, marketing and fundraising.”

After being selected Howell says she has a couple of goals.

“The very first thing to be done is to go out into the community, face to face, through the survey process, focus groups and ask, ‘What do you see for the Gardens in the next five to 10 years.”

Howell also said while the gardens have been maintained beautifully, they want to start to repair or upgrade existing structures at the facility.

In announcing Howell’s hiring, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, District 1, said, “We’re excited to have Nena on board to lead the District’s outreach efforts to gather insight from our community members so we can start the process of creating a long-range comprehensive plan for capital projects, community programs, and fundraising efforts.”

Howell is following in the steps of retiring director Mike Short.