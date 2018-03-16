New budget backs efforts to lower Squilchuck wildfire risk

Senator Brad Hawkins says there is good news for property owners in the Forest Ridge community of about 120 homes.

The 12th District lawmaker reports a $100,000 appropriation he helped secure in the updated state budget will help to reduce wildfire risk in the Upper Squilchuck Valley.

Hawkins says the state Parks and Recreation Commission will use the money at Squilchuck State Park to reduce the amount of potential wildfire fuel in 20 acres of forest near the southwest corner. The land is adjacent to the Forest Ridge neighborhood.

Hawkins said the Forest Ridge Wildfire Coalition and State Parks have been working to improve forest health in Squilchuck State Park in recent years and if left untreated, the area could put the Forest Ridge community under a greater threat from wildfire.