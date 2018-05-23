New Chelan PUD Parks Superintendent Hired

Kyle Endelman, a parks professional with more than 20 years’ experience, has joined Chelan PUD as a new superintendent in the Parks Department. He’ll oversee PUD parks in Chelan and on the Columbia River above Rocky Reach Dam.

“I fell in love with parks in college when I worked as a summer seasonal employee for King County Parks Department,” Endelman said. “Ever since I have enjoyed the variety and challenges the parks department has to offer.”

Endelman comes to Chelan PUD from the city of Sammamish where he was parks deputy director. He is a graduate of Central Washington University.

Endelman is filling a vacant position. He’ll oversee District parks at Rocky Reach, Beebe Bridge, Chelan Falls (and Powerhouse Park) and Riverwalk Park in Chelan.

Endelman joins the leadership team with fellow Parks Superintendent Ray Heit and Parks Manager Ryan Baker. They work with about 40 seasonal and full-time staff to manage activities and maintain facilities offering trails, sports fields, swimming, boat launches, picnicking and camping.

Chelan PUD’s 15 parks along the Columbia River and on Lake Chelan welcome about 3 million people a year.

“Kyle’s passion for parks and his ability to mentor others were apparent as we talked with people he’s worked with,” Baker said. “He has experience in the field and in leadership in public parks, providing a great fit for our customer-owned utility.”

Endelman and his family are moving to the area from Monroe. “My family and I are really excited to move to the dry side of the state and to work and live in such a beautiful area,” he said.