New Citizens to take Oath of Allegiance

60 individuals from six countries will take the oath of U.S. citizenship on Monday during a Naturalization Ceremony at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The 60 new citizens originate from El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Philippines and Ukraine. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and Ruth Macias, board member of the North Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are the keynote speakers. The St. Joseph School Honor Choir will perform the National Anthem and serve as ambassadors for the community.

U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Service Yakima Field Office Director Keith Brown will administer the Oath of Allegiance to Wenatchee’s newest citizens.

The ceremony welcoming the new citizens to Wenatchee is open to the public and starts at 6pm