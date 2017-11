A make-up date for the Wenatchee Wild game against the Powell River Kings has been announced. It will now be played January 31st at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

The game was originally set for November 3rd but had to be rescheduled because of an engine failure on the team bus prevented Powell from making it to Wenatchee.

Tickets for the original November 3rd game will be honored on January 31st.