New Fire Reported In Stehekin Area

A new wildfire has been reported about four miles south of Stehekin in the Flick Creek area on Lake Chelan. The Moore Point Fire was started by lightning and had grown to approximately 1.5 acres in size according to Central Washington Interagency Communications Center dispatch.

Local rapellers responded last night and a helicopter and two crews are working the fire this morning. The fire is in proximity to the Stehekin/Flick Creek Campground and a private residence. There are no closures at this time.