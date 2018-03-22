New Flights to Seattle Added to Pangborn Summer Schedule

More options will soon be available to fly from Pangborn to Seattle. Alaska Airlines has announced additional daily flights to Sea-Tac International Airport.

Pangborn Airport Director Trent Moyers says this was driven by demand.

Starting May 20, 2018, seven more daily round trips per week have been added to the schedule. It will feature departures at 6:00 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 3:20 p.m., and 6:44 p.m. six days per week, with three flights daily on Saturdays.

Moyers says the flights are scheduled to stay until August 25th. Beyond that depends on usage.

For more information go to flywenatchee.com.