New Food Delivery Option in Wenatchee

If you don’t have enough time to get dinner together, or maybe you’re just feeling lazy, a new startup in the Wenatchee area could help you have something other than pizza or sandwiches. Dashing Drivers, started by current Uber driver Elliott Morris, has partnered with area restaurants to offer more variety for delivery.

Order is offered a couple of different ways.

Morris says they’ve partnered with area restaurants to offer online ordering and delivery, or through providing the driver an order number that has already been paid for.

Dashing Drivers has online ordering available through eight area restaurants.