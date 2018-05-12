New K9 Chewbacca Nabs Suspect Second Day on Duty

One man is now in custody after Grant County Sheriff’s Office newest K-9 team of Deputies Overland and Chewbacca were called to assist Soap Lake Police Department after a suspect barricaded himself in a residential shed.

The call to MACC was from a vehicle owner recognizing his own (previously reported) stolen vehicle. The caller was able to provide a very detailed description of the driver, vehicle, and location. Upon approach, the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot to a nearby residential shed. The suspect was also believed to be armed.

Upon arrival, the suspect was provided a warning over a PA system that K-9 deputies were on scene as Deputy Chewbacca, eager to work, barked vigorously. The suspect eventually exited the shed and was arrested without further incident. No one was hurt.

The suspect, Brazen W. Penfield, age 27, of Soap Lake, was taken to Grant County jail and charged wit h possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and obstructing a police officer.

Deputy Overland and Deputy Chewbacca graduated from Spokane Police Academy earlier this week alongside a K-9 team from Moses Lake Police Department. Deputies Overland and Chewbacca are the fourth K-9 team to join Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tom Jones said, “The suspect eventually made the right decision. I am very pleased with these two deputies delivering on an arrest so soon after graduating from the academy. I hope residents will join me in congratulating Deputies Nick Overland and Chewbacca, as well as the Soap Lake Police Department on a great partnered response well done.”

From a release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office