Stevens Pass Mountain Resort has a new owner.
Vail Resorts of Colorado announced its acquisition of Stevens Pass Ski Resort on Monday for $67 million from Ski Resort Holdings LLC of New York. News partner iFiberOne reports the sale is expected to close this summer along with a separate $155 million purchase of a company that owns resorts in Vermont, New Hampshire and Colorado. The company plans to make a $35 million investment in the four new resorts over the next two years.
Vail Resorts also announced in a press release it plans to retain the majority of employees at each resort as it develops the right long-term management structure at each facility.
Passes that were previously purchased for Stevens will be honored by the new ownership
Be the first to comment on "New Ownership at Stevens Pass Ski Area"