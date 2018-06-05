New Ownership at Stevens Pass Ski Area

Stevens Pass Mountain Resort has a new owner.

Vail Resorts of Colorado announced its acquisition of Stevens Pass Ski Resort on Monday for $67 million from Ski Resort Holdings LLC of New York. News partner iFiberOne reports the sale is expected to close this summer along with a separate $155 million purchase of a company that owns resorts in Vermont, New Hampshire and Colorado. The company plans to make a $35 million investment in the four new resorts over the next two years.

Vail Resorts also announced in a press release it plans to retain the majority of employees at each resort as it develops the right long-term management structure at each facility.

Passes that were previously purchased for Stevens will be honored by the new ownership