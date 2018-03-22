How does new student free speech law impact Apple Leaf staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A measure protecting high school and college students’ rights to publish and speak freely in school-sponsored media has been signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. Under the new law , high school administrators would not be allowed to censor any content before publishing unless it contains libelous or slanderous material. Tammy Giacomazzi is the advisor for the Wenatchee High School student newspaper, The Apple Leaf

But Giacomazzi says the Apple Leaf staff has been restricted from political opinion since the school is a public institution

The new law, which takes effect in June also permits administrators to censor material that is obscene or incites students to commit unlawful acts on school grounds.

Under the new law , editors would be fully responsible for determining what goes into their publication or broadcast. It also ensures a student media adviser cannot be terminated, transferred or otherwise disciplined for not censoring students’ speech.