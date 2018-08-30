New Team Taking Over Control of Crescent Mountain Fire

A new team takes control of fighting the Crescent Mountain Fire today. Southern Area Blue Team will step aside for the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team. Before he left though, Mike Wilkins says they’ve been making good progress on the fire.

“Everything is holding in the high county good. Up below Slate Dip, we did have a pretty significant slop over but we’re working it with aircraft and doing some work that I will think help us catch that.”

He says teams will continue to work the fire on the southeast edge Thursday to keep that area in check.