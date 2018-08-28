New Team to Manage Cougar Creek Fire

The management of the 41,324 acre Cougar Creek Fire will be transitioned Wednesday evening from a Type 1 Incident Management Team to a Type 2 team. Northwest Incident Management Team 10 will assume control of the fire from Pacific Northwest Team 3.
Another Type 1 Team took over management of the fire starting August 4th after it was started by lightning on July 28th. The fire is now 45% contained and all evacuation levels have been reduced to a Level 1 fire advisory. The number of firefighters assigned to the Cougar Creek, Lost Fire and Bannock Lakes Fire has been reduced to 526.
