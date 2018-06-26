New U.S. Citizens Take Oath

North Central Washington’s newest U.S. Citizens will take an Oath of Naturalization at a ceremony Tuesday night in Town Toyota Center. Norma Gallegos said citizenship classes began 8 years ago in Wenatchee.

“To be eligible, they have had to be living here legally and go through the whole process including a criminal background check and it is an amazing moment because after they have been prepared, they passed their test, written and writing, then this is their oath” said Gallegos.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, City of Wenatchee and Town Town Toyota Center are hosting the ceremony starting at 4pm and the ceremony starts at 6pm. A reception with refreshments will follow the ceremony until 8pm