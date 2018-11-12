New Warren Miller Film Screened in Support of the Mission Ridge Ski Patrol

Volkswagen presents Warren Miller “Face Of Winter”, Friday, November 16th at Wenatchee Convention Center

Doors open at 6:00 — Movie starts at 7:00 — Tickets at Arlberg or Java Dog for $12.50 in advance ($11.50 for kids) Also purchased at the door for $13.50 ($12.50 for kids)

Raffle drawing at intermission plus a silent auction featuring donations from major manufacturers like Outdoor Research, Icelantic Skis and donations from local businesses.

Also bid for, Mission Ridge memorabilia, Top shack dinner or Early Load.

Proceeds from the film, raffle and silent auction go the Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol. It is the only fundraiser during the year and funds go to national dues,

first aid supplies, helping candidates with tuition expenses, uniforms, radios, oxygen tanks, toboggans, toboggan carriers and CPR mannequin technology updates.

Also, this is a time to ask questions about joining the patrol.